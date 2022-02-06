Antigua: India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull couldn’t have been more proud of his boys as his team showed a lot of character and heart to win the U-19 World Cup 2022 title, fifth overall for the country making them the most successful team in the tournament ever since it started.Also Read - U19 World Cup Final: Watch Kaushal Tambe Turns Juggler To Dismiss James Rew That Tilted Game in India's Favour | Turning Point

India produced a clinical all-around performance to beat England by four wickets in the final. Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) and Nishant Sindhu smashed fifties while Raj Bawa (35 off 54) also played a vital knock and helped India chase the small but tricky target in 47.4 overs. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: It is a Paradigm Shift Like Before Kohli and After Kohli in Indian Cricket, Says Former India Opener Arun Lal

“It’s a proud moment for India. It was good batting and a good comeback by England. But we kept cool minds and focused,” said Dhull in the post-match presentation. Also Read - Highlights, U-19 WC Final: Sindhu Does a Dhoni As India Win Fifth Title, Beat England By 4 Wickets At Antigua

“It was difficult at the start to get the combination right. but as time went on we became a family and the team atmosphere was good,” he added.

The skipper also credited the support staff for the team’s success.

“It’s great being coached by VVS Laxman sir, Hrishikesh Kanitkar sir and others,” he said.

This is India’s record fifth Under-19 World Cup title in tournament’s history after previously winning it in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018. The Yash Dhull led side finished the tournament with an unbeaten run in the West Indies, flaunting the strength of the assembly line of next-gen India cricketers.

With this, Dhull joins the illustrious list of captains — Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), Prithvi Shaw (2018) — who have lifted the U-19 trophy for India in the past.

Earlier, a superb bowling performance by Raj Bawa (5/31) and Ravi Kumar (4/34) helped India bowl out England for 189 despite a fighting fifty by James Rew (95).

At 91-7, England were in deep trouble but Rew and James Sales’ vital partnership for the eighth wicket took England to a competitive total in the summit clash.

Chasing a challenging target, India were off to a poor start. However, Nishant Sindhu kept his nerves and hit a superb fifty, putting India on the cusp of victory. It was Raj Bawa – the star of the day– who hit a couple of sixes and took India over the victory line in style.

(With IANS Inputs)