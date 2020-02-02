There’s no denying that KL Rahul is on a dream run right now be it with the bat, wicketkeeper’s gloves or even leading the team in the second innings of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The Indian has piled on the runs, shown his versatility in the batting order and even has proved to be a handy customer with the gloves behind the stumps.

“(I am) very pleased, great to be standing here with a five-nil. We have been playing exceptional T20 cricket, to come here and execute our skills every game, to have squeezed out wins, is a confidence booster,” Rahul, who was awarded with the Man of the Series award, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

This is the first time any team has clean swept a five-match T20I series and it is also the first time India have won a T20I series in New Zealand. “I think it’s a winning habit we have cultivated. The onus is on finding different ways to win.”

Opening the innings, Rahul’s performances has helped India narrow down on a their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Rahul’s scored 224 runs in the five matches batting at the top of the order, his favoured position.

“Not thinking about T20 World Cup, hopefully I can continue playing this way,” Rahul explained.

Meanwhile, India fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s three wickets took the game away from the Kiwis at a time when they were coasting to victory on Sunday. Bumrah, who played his first T20I series after returning from injury, finished with figures of 3/12 in the fifth game.

“The match got close at one, point but we had belief, that we could squeeze in a couple of tight overs,” Bumrah said at the post-match presentation ceremony.