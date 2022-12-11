We Can Be Proud Of This England Team, Says Wayne Rooney

"It was always going to be a tight game. England showed that they are a very good team. They certainly deserved to take it to extra time," said Rooney.

Published: December 11, 2022 12:54 PM IST

By IANS

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Qatar, FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal,England Football team, England, England vs France, ENG vs FRA
We Can Be Proud Of This England Team, Says Wayne Rooney

Doha: Legendary footballer Wayne Rooney backed England after their quarterfinal loss to France and said the game deserved to go into extra time.

Also Read:

France reached the FIFA World Cup semifinal, where they will face Morocco.Speaking during the Viacom18 Sports’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation, Rooney said that England has a young squad and should look ahead.

“It was always going to be a tight game. England showed that they are a very good team. They certainly deserved to take it to extra time,” said Rooney.

He added, “France have that know-how of winning the tournament and getting results maybe, when they are not at their best. So, it is a shame, for some moments, certainly for Harry Kane. He has been a leader for so many years. He will be feeling really down tonight. But we can be proud of this England team. They gave everyone hope. They still have a really young squad and should look forward to the next tournament.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 11, 2022 12:54 PM IST