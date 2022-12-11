Top Recommended Stories
We Can Be Proud Of This England Team, Says Wayne Rooney
"It was always going to be a tight game. England showed that they are a very good team. They certainly deserved to take it to extra time," said Rooney.
Doha: Legendary footballer Wayne Rooney backed England after their quarterfinal loss to France and said the game deserved to go into extra time.
He added, “France have that know-how of winning the tournament and getting results maybe, when they are not at their best. So, it is a shame, for some moments, certainly for Harry Kane. He has been a leader for so many years. He will be feeling really down tonight. But we can be proud of this England team. They gave everyone hope. They still have a really young squad and should look forward to the next tournament.”
