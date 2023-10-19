Home

‘We Don’t Have Another Hardik’: Twitter Erupts After Pandya’s Injury During IND vs BAN Clash

Virat Kohli was seen in his rare bowling avatar after Hardik Pandya was unable to complete his over due to an injury.

Hardik Pandya Injury (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India took a massive blow as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an injury during the India vs Bangladesh clash in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on October 19. BCCI provided an update on Pandya and said he has been sent for scans and further call on his availability will take after that.

Pandya, who came in as the first change after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Siraj had bowled four overs each, was struck back-to-back fours by Litton Das in the second and third deliveries. Hardik, who took to the field with strapping on his right leg, had some treatment from the physio but then hobbled off the ground, unable to bowl the next delivery.

Hope that’s not serious. We don’t have another Hardik. Will mess up the balance and plans. Fingers-toes crossed #CWC23 #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 19, 2023

Shami In ⏫ For Next Match, but at what Cost? #hardikpandya #shami

SHAMI, HARDIK PANDYA pic.twitter.com/Hg9drIZD3f — Sahil Butani (@sahilbutanii) October 19, 2023

Right arm quick bowler Virat Kohli is here….

Hope hardik is alright..

Only bowler to not conceed a four yet in this match#INDvsBAN#kohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/JT0CU2FlYe — Aayush pandey (@aayush___18) October 19, 2023

Former India captain Virat Kohli bowled the remaining three balls to complete the over, giving away just two runs as Bangladesh raced to 47 for no loss at the end of nine overs.

There is currently no update on how serious Hardik Pandya’s injury is and whether it will affect his batting too. If the all-rounder’s injury forces him to miss a few games that will be a huge blow to India as their upcoming games are up against big teams like New Zealand and England.

Bangladesh suffered a setback in the morning as skipper Shakib Al Hasan failed to recover from the left quad injury he suffered in the previous match against New Zealand and decided to sit out this crucial game. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain said as it is a fresh wicket and the weather is nice, they want to put runs on the board. Nasum Ahmed came into the side in place of Shakib while Hasan Mahmud came in for Taskin Ahmad.

