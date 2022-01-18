New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan was dejected when his movie ’83’ was hit by the pandemic with different states imposing new restrictions every day. In an interview with Film Companion, he opened up about how former India World-cup winning captain Kapil Dev, whose character is an integral part of the movie suggested Kabir to ‘forget about the money’ and its theatrical performance, instead suggested the director to focus on the positive reviews coming his way.Also Read - Neha Dhupia Shares Some Unseen Photos of Baraatis From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding

"There are definitely moments of despair and disappointment, when every day you wake up and read about another state going down, another state shutting down theatres, another state putting a night curfew. So, yes, there are moments of disappointment. But I never got to the position of feeling low just because of the sheer love that was coming our way. The whole day you'd end up just reading messages," he said.

"Kapil sir, on the fourth day, when Delhi shut down, and it was like, let's fight back, he said, 'Kabir, you've already got your World Cup. This film that you've made is your World Cup. When we won the World Cup, we didn't get money, we got respect, and it is because of that respect you made this film on us,'" Kabir added.

The movie is based on India’s 1983 World Cup-winning campaign. Kapil Dev led from the front and India, against all odds defeated the mighty West Indians in the final to lift the trophy. This was the first time India won the World Cup and it took them another 28 years to win the second one in 2011.