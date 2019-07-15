ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: ‘We had Allah with us’, said Morgan to a journalist during the post-match presser. The journalist asked him about the Irish luck, if that helped. Morgan was equal to the task as he came up with a cheeky response. “We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil Rashid, he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green. That actually epitomises our team. We’re from quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries. To actually find humour in the situation we were in at times was pretty cool.” Morgan was elated like the rest of his teammates and the entire nation and that was understood. England beat New Zealand in a riveting finale by virtue of boundaries after it went into a Super Over.

Earlier, opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions. In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord’s. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count. In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Kane Williamson’s team hit a six. (SCORECARD)

“There was a lot in that game, jeez. I’d like to commiserate Kane and his team. The fight that they show is worth aspiring to. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team,” said Morgan at the post-match presentation.