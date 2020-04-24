Captain David Warner is confident that his side Sunrisers Hyderabad possess the best death bowling unit in IPL. Warner, who captained the Sunrisers to their maiden IPL title in 2016, enjoys the benefits of having the likes of Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are regarded as the world’s finest death overs bowlers. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni Voted Greatest Captain in IPL History

Sunrisers entered the IPL 2020 Auction with a purse of INR 17 crore, but surprisingly spent just Rs 6.9 crore on seven players. Their costliest buy at the auction was Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh whom they bought for Rs 2 crore. Apart from Marsh, they bought Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh) and Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh).

"We've got a very good squad. One of the best things about our squad is we have great depths in our bowling," Warner said in an Instagram live session with Sunrisers teammate Jonny Bairstow. "We have got good upfront swing bowling and our death bowling is probably the best in the competition.

SRH reached the playoffs last season, courtesy Warner’s phenomenal form as the Australian won the orange cap with 692 runs from 12 innings. His opening partner Bairstow wasn’t too far behind amassing 445 runs from 10 innings. Together, they broke the record for highest opening partnership in the IPL, putting on 185 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The previous record was held by an Indian (Gautam Gambhir) and an Australian (Chris Lynn) for Kolkata Knight Riders.

One of the things that clicked between the two, Warner revealed what running between the wickets and the swashbuckling opener credited Bairstow for the same.

“I love running between wickets and I think our energy running between the wickets is outstanding. I know how fast your ability and game awareness is. It’s one of my favourite things to do and a strong point for us,” Warner told Bairstow.

To which the England wicketkeeper batsman responded: “Yes definitely there is an understanding between us. We can both gauge if it’s 2 runs we don’t have to look, it’s just touch and go. And that started really early on, we were getting twos when we had no right to get them. You put pressure on opposition like that and then it eases off pressure on us.”