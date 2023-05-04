Home

‘We Have Successfully Punished Criminals’- Mumbai Police Takes A Dig At Arshdeep Singh For Most Expensive IPL Spell

Arshdeep has been bowling brilliantly and as in the race for the purple cap with 16 wickets in 10 matches.

New Delhi: Mumbai Police who are known for their sarcastic tweets took a dig at Punjab Kings after the side lost an IPL match against Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Wednesday. This was a forgetful match for Arshdeep Singh as the pacer bowled his most expensive over of the ongoing Indian Premier League giving 66 runs in 3.5 overs and also scalped the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

Earlier, during the clash against Mumbai Indians Arshdeep was on fire as the pacer broke down back to back two stumps and after that, his franchise took their Twitter and posted a photo of stump saying that; we’d like to report a crime.

As the tables have turned and MI won the second clash against PBKS the Mumbai Police took their twitter to take a dig on Dhawan-led Punjab saying that we have successfully caught and punished the criminals.

Punjab Kings are currently on seventh position of points table as the side won five matches and lost five. Arshdeep has been bowling brilliantly and as in the race for the purple cap with 16 wickets in 10 matches.

PBKS vs MI Match Report

When Punjab Kings, after being put in to bat first, posted 214/3, thanks to Liam Livingstone’s scintillating 82 off 42 balls and Jitesh Sharma continuing his good form to be unbeaten on 49 off 27 balls, while sharing a 119-run stand for the fourth wicket, it seemed Mumbai Indians were on the backfoot.

After conceding 69 runs in the last five overs, Mumbai were even further pushed backwards when Rishi Dhawan dismissed Rohit Sharma for a three-ball duck in the first over and lost Cameron Green in the last over of power-play.

But Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav had other ideas at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Wednesday. In front of a vociferous crowd, Kishan slammed a terrific 75 while Suryakumar brought out his innovative array of shots in a whirlwind 66 as the duo shared a match-winning partnership of 116 for the third wicket to help Mumbai Indians chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

