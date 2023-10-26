Home

‘We Have To Get On A Winning Streak’: Mickey Arthur Optimistic About Pakistan Ahead Of South Africa Clash

Pakistan is fifth in the points table, having suffered defeats at the hands of Afghanistan, Australia, and India.

Mickey Arthur. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur remains hopeful his side will roar back to get their campaign on track when they play South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday, October 27.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan had an outstanding start to their World Cup 2023 campaign; they won the first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

But their journey in the tournament was derailed as they lost three consecutive games against India, Australia, and Afghanistan. However, the Men in Green were shell-shocked after their defeat against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23.

In the latest video released by Pakistan Cricket on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Mickey Arthur expressed that they have to win six matches in a row, and he also insisted there’s no reason why they can’t win the World Cup.

“We have to get on a winning streak” 🗣️ Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur talks about the team’s campaign and the areas of improvement #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/sRm5PTq24d — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2023

“We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup. We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot win the World Cup,” said Arthur.

“We have not put a game together yet. We have not played the complete game. It is up to us to delve, to dig, to give advice, to give information, and to give the belief that we can put that perfect game together because we know our perfect game is good enough. Our perfect game is good enough to beat anybody,” Arthur added.

Babar Azam, at present the highest-ranked ODI player in the world, has also not been best of form in the World Cup having scored 157 runs at an average of 31.40 in five games in the marquee tournament.

The Pakistan cricket team will play the must-win encounter against in-form South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

