Ahead of India’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers clash against Oman on November 19, India football team coach Igor Stimac said that the players are physically fit for their upcoming game.“We are physically very fit and the players are not getting bogged down on the pitch or suffering cramps. Conditionally, we’re doing well too. The recovery has been taken care of as per the plan, and that’s the reason players have adapted to different weather conditions naturally,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

“We have reached Muscat today. We have had a night stay in Dubai and it helped the players get good rest,” Stimac said.

“We will have a training session in Muscat today evening to fine-tune our preparation before taking on Oman. We know how tough the game will be. So we have to make sure all players stay fit and deliver maximum on November 19,” he added.

In their previous qualifying clash against Afghanistan, India managed to salvage a draw.

In the first leg, Oman edged past the Indian outfit on September 5. While skipper Sunil Chhetri, playing his 112th match for India, gave India the lead, Al Mandhar’s brace gave Oman a 2-1 win in front of Guwahati.

“Qatar and Oman are two favourites in our group. The difference between the other three (Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India) is very less. Against Afghanistan, my team performed in the second half,” Stimac said.

“This is a team for the future and we are in the process of becoming a tough team to play against. We had created chances to win every match until now. We even created chances against Qatar in the last minutes. We’re improving gradually and that’s what makes me proud,” concluded Stimac.