The 2020 T20 World Cup may still be nine months away but batting coach Vikram Rathour announced that he has identified the core players that will travel to Australia in October this year.

Rathour said he and the team management are aware of which XI to field when India attempt to win their second T20 World Cup and unless someone goes horribly out of form or injures himself, there shouldn’t be too many alterations.

“Adjustments will keep going on till the last minute. But as far as I am concerned and the team management is concerned, we have the core. We know what our team is going to be. Unless there is a case of injury or really bad loss in form, I don’t see many changes happening,” said Rathour.

Rathour called the youngsters within the Indian team “incredible,” praising the likes of Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer, who have contributed significantly in the ongoing series against New Zealand and the one held at home against Australia. Besides, Iyer and Dube, players such as Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar have also done decently for India.

“This new generation of cricketers is incredible. I find it amazing actually that they turn up and they are at their best straightaway across different format, different grounds and different countries actually. The amount of time they took to get settled (here in NZ) was outstanding actually, he said.

“The more opportunities that these guys get, they are showing that they are capable. They are showing that they are match-winners on their day. That will help the team, of course, but it will also help their confidence.

Impressed with KL Rahul and Iyer’s coming of age, Rathour predicts bright future for the two players and is confident of them playing a big role for India going ahead.

Having seen KL (Rahul) and Shreyas as young cricketers coming through, in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that they are match-winners. They are getting their opportunities now and they are showing the world what they are capable of, that is great to see,” he said.

With back-to-back match-winning knocks, in Iyer, India finally seem to have found the solution to their No. 4 conundrum and as per Rathour, it’s the batsman’s self-confidence which keeps him going.

“Apart from having those (batting) skills, I think the mindset is amazing. He (Iyer) believes he is a big player, and he is, without any doubt. He genuinely believes that he is a match-winner and he is here to stay. And that mind set I think helps him, that is the biggest advantage he has,” he said.