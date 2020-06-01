Basketball legend Michael Jordan has released a statement condoling the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer that has sparked violent protests across the USA. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Facebook Employees Join Protest Against 'no Action' on Trump Post

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video footage emerged showing him pinning an unarmed Floyd with his knee on the neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," Jordan said in a statement posted on his social media accounts. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."

Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, called on everyone to work together to create systematic change.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength, and the inability to be divided by others,” the statement read. “We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice,” it added.

Several NBA teams and players have released statements condemning the incident that has sparked violent protests across the USA. According to the BBC, curfews have been imposed in 40 cities after incidents of clashes with the police and looting.

According to various media reports, President Donald Trump was taken to an underground bunker for a brief period by the secret service for his safety during Friday night’s protests.