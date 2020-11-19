Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina on the occasion of International Men’s Day said that we need to envision men as active co-parents. Raina feels that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the lifestyle and responsibilities of many men. Also Read - IPL 2021: Suresh Raina to Harbhajan Singh, Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May Release Ahead of Mega Auctions

Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket this year, said that men spent more time with families during the pandemic and involved themselves in several activities at home. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni Surpasses Suresh Raina to Become Most-Capped Player in IPL

“For many men, the pandemic has altered the entire lifestyle and responsibilities,” Raina told ANI. Also Read - Suresh Raina Unfollows Chennai Super Kings on Twitter? Fake News Goes Viral

“Never before have so many men spent so much time deep in the family trenches. With the pandemic came more time at home for everyone. And with that, came more time with their families especially children, getting involved in activities like making lunches, managing schedules, negotiating television and video game time, tending to tantrums and sibling spats.

“This International Men’s Day, we need to envision men as active co-parents, who are not just “helpers” in parenting but also an equal-half, who take up equal responsibility.

Raina further said the perennial generation is more open to change and are getting more involved with their children.

“We need to create a fertile environment for today’s perennials (millennial who is a parent) to question regressive gendered division of labour and establish better parental bonds with his child. The perennial generation, comprised young parents, is more open to this change. It’s great to see the perennial fathers actively trying to change the usual behaviour pattern and get more involved with their children,” said Raina.

International Men’s Day is an annual event launched in 1992 by Thomas Oaster to raise awareness about the issues men face.

On the professional front, Raina missed the recently concluded Indian Premier League in UAE due to personal reasons. The veteran southpaw is expected to return to the cash-rich league next season which is scheduled to held in India.