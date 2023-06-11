Home

Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana felt that they were unlucky to face defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City as they had a great chance to win the trophy.

Istanbul: Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana felt that they were unlucky to face defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City as they had a great chance to win the trophy.

“We were unlucky because we had some great chances and at this level if you don’t convert you can’t win. I’m happy with the team’s work, sacrifice and effort and I’m convinced that if we keep working like this we’ll be back in the final and we’ll win it next time. What did you say to Lautaro? Football is tough and unfair, but we must not look at the individual episode.

In my opinion, we deserved this victory and we will come back. It’s hard now to put it down, but if we do things right we will be back in the final,” Onana said in the post-match interview, as per the official website of Inter Milan. In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn’t score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City’s efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco’s header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn’t find the back of the net as Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 percent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

