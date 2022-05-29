Paris: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is out for redemption after a crushing defeat against Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The Spanish giants defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday to clinch a record 14th European crown.Also Read - Another Game Against A Stronger Team for India...Stimac's Boys Set Sights On Jordan

Real Madrid had also defeated Klopp's Liverpool in UCL Final in 2018. Gareth Bale had scored two world-class goals in that final to his team to the 13th UCL crown. The Spanish club repeated the same feat against Liverpool in Paris and now Kloop is adamant to take revenge for two big losses in the finals.

"I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are competitive. We will have an outstanding group next season. Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel," Kloop said to BT Sport after the final.

The defeat in the final means that Liverpool have ended their season with two trophies: FA Cup and League Cup. Klopp admitted it was too soon for his players to be able to appreciate what they have achieved.

He stated, “In the dressing room nobody feels it was a great season at the moment. We maybe need a few hours for that. We played a good game, not a perfect game. The boys tried everything, especially at 1-0 down then we played like we wanted to play before.”

Star defender Andy Robertson also shared his thoughts after the match. He admitted the defeat was a difficult one to take. The left-back said, “The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don’t win the finals. We had chances, but came up against an unbelievable keeper. Being honest though, we could have played better.”

“We are a pressing team, it has worked so much for us but we have been caught [at the] back post and that’s football. It is hard to get back in the game playing against a very experienced team, they know how to see out a game,” the player concluded.