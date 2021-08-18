WEF vs LNS Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WEF vs LNS at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: In match no. 32 of The Hundred Men tournament, London Spirit will take on Welsh Fire at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – August 18 on Wednesday. The Hundred Men WEF vs LNS match will begin at 11 PM IST. Welsh Fire is currently placed at the seventh position on the points table of this season of The Hundred Men whereas London Spirit is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Welsh Fire played seven matches in this season of The Hundred Men where they managed to win only two matches while London Spirit also played seven matches in this season where they were able to win only one game. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and WEF vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, WEF vs LNS Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for WEF vs LNS The Hundred Men match.

TOSS: The Hundred Men match toss between Welsh Fire vs London Spirit will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – August 18.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

WEF vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Adam Rossington

Batsmen – Ben Duckett, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Cracknell, Josh Inglis

All-rounders – James Neesham (VC), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers – Blake Cullen, Qais Ahmad, Bradley Wheal

WEF vs LNS Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: David Lloyd, Tom Banton (WK), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (C), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, David Payne.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (WK), Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (C), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane.

WEF vs LNS SQUADS

Welsh Fire (WEF): Tom Banton (wk), David Lloyd, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (C), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley, Joshua Cobb, Jake Ball, Matt Milnes.

London Spirit (LNS): Adam Rossington (wk), Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Eoin Morgan (C), Ravi Bopara, Joe Cracknell, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane, Luis Reece, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Amir.

