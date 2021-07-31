WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 7:00 PM IST, July 31.

Welsh Fire will face Manchester Originals at Sophia Gardens on July 31. Welsh Fire have won both their matches thus far in the ongoing Hundred and are currently placed at the second place in the table. On the other hand, Manchester Originals have only managed a solitary win out of the three matches they have played and are placed in the third position in the points table.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 The Hundred 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WEF vs MNR, Dream11 The Hundred 2021, Welsh Fire Dream11 Team Player List, Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, The Hundred Dream11, WEF vs MNR Dream Team Prediction, WEF vs MNR Fantasy Tips.

TOSS: The Dream11 The Hundred 2021 toss between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

WEF vs MNR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (Captain), Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro (Vice-captain)

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Carlos Braithwaite, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad, Tom Hartley

WEF vs MNR Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow©(wk), Tom Banton, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne

Manchester Originals: Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby.

WEF vs MNR Squads

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley, Qais Ahmad, Ben Duckett, James Neesham, David Lloyd, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pope, Joshua Cobb, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Ian Cockbain, Leus du Plooy

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt, Joe Clarke(w), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Lockie Ferguson

