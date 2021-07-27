WEF vs SOB Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 The Hundred 2021

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 The Hundred 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WEF vs SOB at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: In match 8 of The Hundred 2021 tournament, Welsh Fire will take on Southern Brave at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday. The Dream11 The Hundred 2021 WEF vs SOB match will start at 11:00 PM IST IST – July 27 Tuesday.

TOSS: The Dream11 The Hundred 2021 toss between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will take place at 10.30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

WEF vs SOB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: J Bairstow (C)

Batters: J Vince (VC), B Duckett, R Whitely, G Philips

All-rounders: J Neesham, C Jordan

Bowlers: L Plunkett, D Briggs, J Ball, Q Ahmad

WEF vs SOB Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow©(wk), Tom Banton, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne

Southern Brave: James Vince©, Devon Conway, Alex Davies(wk), Delray Rawlins, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills

WEF vs SOB Squads

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley, Qais Ahmad, Ben Duckett, James Neesham, David Lloyd, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pope, Joshua Cobb, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Ian Cockbain, Leus du Plooy

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Chris Jordan, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Max Waller, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Alex Davies (wk), Delray Rawlins, Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Jake Lintott

