WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WEF-W vs LNS-W at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: In match no. 32 The Hundred Women tournament, Welsh Fire Women will take on London Spirit Women at the Sophia Gardens, London – August 18 on Wednesday. The Hundred Women WEF-W vs LNS-W match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. It's a dead rubber of a game for Welsh Fire Women, as they are already out of the playoffs contention. Nothing has gone in their favour, as they have lost three consecutive matches on the trot before coming into this game. They are placed at bottom of the table with 4 points. On the other hand, London Spirit Women have kept their chances alive to advance into the next round. Despite the loss against Oval Invincibles, Spirit can confirm their playoff berth if they beat Welsh Fire by a massive margin.

TOSS: The Hundred Women match toss between Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women will take place at 7 PM (IST) – August 18.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

WEF-W vs LNS-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tammy Beaumont

Batters – Heather Knight, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Dattani

All-rounders – Hayley Matthews (C), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma (VC), Bryony Smith

Bowlers – Piepa Cleary, Danielle Gibson, Hannah Baker

WEF-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (C), Alice Macleod, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths.

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan.

WEF-W vs LNS-W SQUADS

Welsh Fire Women (WEF-W): Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (C), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths, Hannah Baker, Amy Gordon, Natasha Wraith, Bethan Ellis, Lauren Filer.

London Spirit Women (LNS-W): Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan, Chloe Tryon, Aylish Cranstone, Freya Davies, Amara Carr.

