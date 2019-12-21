India’s weightlifters continue to make their presence felt at the ongoing 6th Qatar International Cup in Doha with their solid performances. After Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s impressive show on Friday, Youth Olympic gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga went on a record-breaking spree, claiming three world marks in a remarkable performance, on the way to a silver in the men’s 67kg category at the competition.

In a power-packed performance, the 17-year-old smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg) to win the silver medal Friday night. Jeremy broke 27 records in total all under his name, combining national and international marks.

He smashed 12 international records – three youth world, three youth Asian and six Commonwealth records – and 15 national records — five youth national, five junior nationals and five senior nationals.

The teenager from Mizoram started the year by winning a silver medal in the EGAT Cup, lifting 131kg in snatch and 157kg in clean and jerk.

❄️Hark now hear the lifters sing❄️

Jeremy Lalrinnunga is smashing #Records ‘Tis season!@youtholympics #Champion @raltejeremy records PB 306kg lifting 140kg in Snatch and 166kg in Clean & Jerk at the 6th Qatar Cup International Weightlifting Championships in Doha! #Kudos👏🥈 pic.twitter.com/RPoc0yQn9x — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) December 21, 2019

At the Asian Championships, he smashed the Youth World and Asian records with an effort of 297kg (134kg+163kg). At the 2019 World Championship, Jeremy had lifted 296kg (136kg+163kg) to finish tenth in an easier group B.

He also went on to win a gold and a silver in Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship, respectively.

Jeremy has been steadily improving since switching his weight category from 62kg, but the Mizoram lifter still has a long way to go as the world record in the 67kg category stands at 155kg in snatch, 185kg in clean and jerk and 339kg for the total lift.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu notched up the women’s 49kg category gold medal to open India’s account in Doha. The 25-year-old Chanu won gold with an effort of 194kg in the Olympic qualifying silver level event, the points from which will come in handy when the final rankings for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics cut are done.