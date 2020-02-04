Mirabai Chanu, the former weightlifting world champion, went past her national record by two kilograms as she lifted a total of 203 kgs to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 87 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg.

Tuesday’s effort has put her in fourth place in world rankings behind Chinese Jiang Huihua (212kg) and Hou Zhihui (211kg) and Korean Ri Song Gum (209kg).

Mirabai’s previous best of 201kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth.

Earlier, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said that they expect Chanu to top the charts at the Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in April.

“We expect her to top the rankings in Kazakhstan. And mark my words, if she manages to do that, there will be no stopping her in Tokyo, so much so that the Chinese might pull out fearing a loss,” IWF Secretary General Sahdev Yadav said.

Chanu held on to her fourth spot in the Olympic qualifiers ranking list released by the International Weightlifting Federation. The 2017 World Championship gold-medallist, also bagged gold (48 kg) in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and is one of India’s medal contenders going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.