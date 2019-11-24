Dream11 Team Prediction

WEL vs AUK Team Dream11 Team Prediction The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Wellington vs Auckland Match 9 at Lincoln No 3, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST:

The Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. Going as per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington vs Auckland will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 25.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No 3, Lincoln.

WEL vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper –B Horne

Batsmen – C Munro, C Cachopa (captain), M Guptill, M Bracewell, A Fletcher (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – S Solia, M Nofal

Bowlers – D Ferns, L v Beek, O Newton

WEL vs AUK Predicted XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Sam Curran, Tarun Nethula, Teja Nidamanuru, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan

Wellington: Hamish Marshall (captain), Luke Ronchi, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, Michael Bracewell, D Conway, Luke Woodcock, O Newton/Matt Taylor, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, Matt Taylor/I Mcpeake

SQUADS:

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Matthew Quinn, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (c), William Somerville, Donovan Grobbelaar, Glenn Phillips (wk), Lockie Ferguson

Wellington: Tom Blundell (wk), Hamish Bennett (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Adam Hose, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, Ian McPeake, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock

Check Dream11 Prediction / WEL Dream11 Team / AUK Dream11 Team / Wellington Dream11 Team / Auckland Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.