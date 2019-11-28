Dream11 Team Prediction

WEL vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Match 14 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST:

Both the sides have not had a good season thus far and they will look to change that when they lock horns with each other for the second time this season. While Wellington has lost two and won two, the Volts have lost their last three on the trot. The last time the two sides met, Wellington emerged victoriously.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 29.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- D Conway

Batsmen – N Broom (captain), N Kelly, M Bracewell, A Fletcher

All-rounders – M Rippon, R Ravindra, M Nofal

Bowlers – J Duffy, N Smith, O Newton

WEL vs OTG Probable XIs

Wellington Firebrands Probable XI: Andrew Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (Wk), Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek/Hamish Bennet, Ollie Newton, Jeetan Patel, and Ben Sears.

Otago Volts Probable XI: Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick (Wk), Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matthew Bacon/Blair Soper, and Dale Phillips.

SQUADS:

Wellington Firebrands: Jeetan Patel, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c & wk), Malcolm Nofal, Devon Conway, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Lauchie Johns, Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher

Otago Volts: Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (c), Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Blair Soper, Max Chu (wk)

