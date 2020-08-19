A day after sports fantasy platform Dream11 has agreed to a one-year deal with the BCCI to be the title sponsors, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel welcomed the company on board for a one-year deal on Wednesday evening. Patel said Dream11 would be a great testament to brand IPL. Also Read - CPL 2020, Live Streaming, Schedule & All You Need to Know

“We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand, it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11,” Patel said. Also Read - Dream11 Agree to 1-Year Deal, Will be Title Sponsors Only For IPL 2020

Mr. Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports (Dream11) felt proud that a homegrown Indian brand would be associated with the event. He also looked optimistic on building a good partnership with the BCCI to further promote fan engagement in the country. Also Read - HCC vs GHG Dream11 Team Hints, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Eliminator Match at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST Wednesday August 19

“The launch of IPL in 2008 gave birth to the idea of Dream11. As avid sports fans, we wanted to offer fantasy cricket to IPL fans to help them further engage with the sport they love and showcase their sports knowledge & skill. Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the Title Sponsor of IPL, which in our opinion is the world’s greatest sports property. We believe that ‘Dream11 IPL’ also perfectly defines what IPL is all about: every team fielding its Dream11 team culminating in the IPL finals determining The Dream11. We are happy to continue building our partnership with BCCI & IPL to further promote sports fan engagement in India, and look forward to 10 Crore+ Indians making their Dream11 for every Dream11 IPL match.”