”We’ll Never See Or Hear From You Again” Wesley Barresi Recalls ‘Cocky’ Remark On Virat Kohli During 2011 World Cup

Barresi said that it came out at the heat of the moment as they were all charged up and had India on the ropes at one point of time.

''We'll Never See Or Hear From You Again" Wesley Barresi Recalls 'Cocky' Remark On Virat Kohli During 2011 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Netherlands cricketer Wesley Barresi, who is currently competing in the ICC World Cup 2023 for the Oranje, recalled a ‘cocky’ remark he told face-to-face to Virat Kohli during the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India.

During that match, Kohli was dismissed for 12 by Peter Borren and when he was walking back to the pavilion, Barresi went to him and took a jibe at him by saying, “we’ll never see or hear from you again”. Well, the comment didn’t age well and Kohli went onto become one of the greatest ever batsmen in the history of the game.

“Maybe I got slightly cocky that night, but looking at that Indian team, they had superstars galore, and Kohli was the youngster, the timing was perfect to hand out a bit of stick. He certainly proved us wrong”, Barresi told to Cricbuzz during an interaction.

“It was all part of the moment, and we were fired up. We had them on the ropes, they were three or four down, so we felt like we were in the game a little. It was an excellent opportunity to knock India over in India. The atmosphere and everything that was going on spurred us on a bit, and we might have gotten ahead of ourselves,” he said.

”The stadium was completely packed and painted blue everywhere. I just remember standing behind the stumps and seeing Sachin Tendulkar right in front of me,” the Dutchman also recalled about the match, which took place at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, presently goes by the name of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India went onto win the match by 5 wickets as the MS Dhoni-led side chased down the target of 189 in 36.3 overs.

