Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 Final: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s T20 Final AH-W vs WB-W at Basin Reserve in Wellington:

Defending champions Wellington Blaze have had a season to remember as they have not lost a single match they have played. They are yet to lose after two games. Now, they are a step away from defending their title successfully. Auckland Hearts stand in their way and they would like to stage an upd=set which will not be easy. With an emphatic win over Otago Sparks, the Hearts will walk into the match with confidence.

TOSS: The toss between Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts Women will take place at 4.40 AM (IST).

Time: 5.10 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve in Wellington.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rachel Priest

Batters – Katie Perkins, Regina Lilii, Liz Green-Perry, Rebecca Burns

All-Rounders – Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (VC), Anna Peterson (C)

Bowlers – Bella Armstrong, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts:

Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Natasha van Tilburg (WK), Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas.

Wellington Blaze:

Rachel Priest (WK), Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Beth Molony, Deanna Doughty.

SQUADS

Auckland Hearts:

Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Natasha van Tilburg (WK), Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Roz McNeill.

Wellington Blaze:

Rachel Priest (WK), Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Beth Molony, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Jess McFadyen.

