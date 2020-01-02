Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match WEL vs NK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Wellington: In the match no. 20 of Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Knights will travel to Wellington (Firebirds) for another exciting T20 battle between the two sides at the beautiful Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington. This will be the second meeting between the two sides inside three days in the ongoing edition of Super Smash. In their previous face-off, Northern Knights, who are at the fifth spot, produced a brilliant performance as they defeated Wellington convincingly by five wickets at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Chasing a competitive total of 162 to win, Daryl Mitchell scored a quickfire half-century to take his team over the line with one over to spare. Earlier, Brett Randell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi picked up three wickets each to unsettle the Wellington batting unit in the contest.

Meanwhile, despite the loss – Wellington still manage to hold on to their second spot in the Super Smash points table. With four wins and two losses in six matches – the Firebirds would eye revenge against Knights while aiming for the top spot. Wellington are only two points behind the table-toppers Otago. Moreover, playing at home will be another boost for Wellington who will enter this encounter as the favourites.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington Firebirds and Northern Knights at 8.10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert, Devon Conway (VC)

Batters – Michael Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Fraser Colson

All-Rounders – Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich (C)

Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Hamish Benett, Ish Sodhi

WEL vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeliejn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Wellington Firebirds: Devon Conway (wk), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Benett.

WEL vs NK SQUADS

Wellington Firebirds: Devon Conway (wk), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Peter Younghusband.

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Jake Gibson.

