Munich, Nov 20: Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang quits his role as manager on Saturday over investigations over fake certificates of COVID-19 vaccine. It is mandatory in Germany of a valid proof of vaccination or a recent recovery certificate to gain access to public services.

Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said, "Anfang and Florian Junge are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days."

ℹ️ Head coach Markus #Anfang and assistant coach Florian #Junge have stepped down from their posts at SV #Werder Bremen ➡️ https://t.co/cxfwobdP90 pic.twitter.com/x82GcvAGHu — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) November 20, 2021

Werder Bremen manager Cheftrainer Markus Anfang has resigned, official statement confirms – he’s under investigation by German authorities for allegedly using a fake certificate of vaccination against COVID-19. 🟢 #WerderBremen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021

The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims that both the coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation.

However, Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing.

“I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination center and got the documents to prove it,” Anfang had said in a club statement. “I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”

On Saturday, Anfang told Bremen he was quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family, and myself.”

Anfang took over as Bremen coach in June after the club was relegated from the Bundesliga following 40 years in the top division. Bremen is eighth in the second-division (2. Bundesliga) table.

Assistant coach Danjiel Zenkovic was to take charge of the game against Schalke.

(With Inputs From IANS)