‘Were Prepared But Couldn’t Execute’, Says Uday Saharan On Losing U19 World Cup 2024 Final Against Australia

Australia Under 19 team defeated India Under 19 team by 79 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final.

Australia U19 beat India U19 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hugh Weibgen-led Australia team defeated Uday Saharan’s Indian cricket team by a huge margin of 79 runs to win the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on February 11. The Australian team won their fourth U19 World Cup title and now have the second most in history after India, with five.

Indian captain Uday Saharan who finished the tournament as the leading-run scorer, reacted to the loss and said they were prepared but couldn’t execute their plans well on the field. He said “I’m proud of the boys, they played really well. Showed good fighting spirit throughout the tournament. We played a few rash shots today, didn’t spend time in the middle. We were prepared but couldn’t execute the plans. Lots of learnings from this tournament, learnt a lot from the support staff and even during the games. We will try to keep learning and getting better.”

This is India’s third successive defeat to a team from Australia in an elite ICC-organised tournament after the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

This is Australia’s fourth title in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, adding to the titles they had previously won in 1988, 2002 and 2010. Five-time winners India finished runner-up for the fourth time in their ninth appearance in the final.

Pacer Mahli Beardman and off-break bowler Raf MacMillan claimed three wickets apiece for 15 and 43 runs respectively while Callum Vidler scalped two wickets for 35 runs in 10 wickets as India, chasing a target of 254, were bowled out for 174 in 43.5 overs, losing their first match in the event.

Australia dominated in all three departments of the game, as they recovered from a bad start to post 253/7 in 50 overs thanks to Harjas Singh top-scored with 55, while Weibgen, Harry Dixon and Ollie Peak contributed with important 40s

