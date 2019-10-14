West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated former India captain Sourav Ganguly for becoming the new BCCI president on Monday. Mamata lavished praise on Sourav and expected he will do a good job in his new portfolio. She also felt that 47-year-old had made not just India, but Bengal proud as well.

“Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings,” she wrote.

“I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today. “Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organisation in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he added.

According to the new BCCI rules, an administrator can only serve six years at a trot. “That’s the rule. So we will have to deal with it. My first priority will be to look after first class cricketers,” said Ganguly.

“I had requested to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest,” he added.