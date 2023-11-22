Home

West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee Announces Sourav Ganguly As ‘Brand Ambassador Of Bengal’

The 'Dada' of Indian cricket will now be known as the 'Brand Ambassador of Bengal' to the rest of India and to the world.

Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee with Sourav Ganguly. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced former India captain and ex BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly as the ‘Brand Ambassdor of Bengal’ at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata.

CM Banerjee said that Ganguly being a popular figure, he can work into shaping the young generation in a good manner.

“Sourav Ganguly is a very popular figure and he can work for the young generation in a very good manner. I want to involve him as the Brand Ambassador of Bengal,” said Banerjee.

#WATCH | At the Bengal Global Business Summit, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says “Sourav Ganguly is a very popular figure and he can work for the young generation in a very good manner. I want to involve him as the Brand Ambassador of Bengal…” pic.twitter.com/ix2mrBGwwf — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Sourav Ganguly, lovingly called ‘Dada’ is an emotion for Indian cricket fans and to the people of West Bengal specially. He is the only Bengali skipper to have captained the Indian side at the international level and also managed the board as the President.

Ganguly amassed 11363 runs in his ODI career. He occupies the ninth position in the world for most runs scored in ODI cricket matches. He was the third batsman ever to cross the 10,000 runs in One day cricket, after his ex teammate Sachin Tendulkar and ex Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq. He also happens to hold the record for highest individual score in an innings(183) by an Indian batter in the 50-over Cricket World Cup. In 2002, the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack ranked him as the sixth greatest ODI batsman of all time. As of now, he still ranks as one of the greatest ODI batters.

