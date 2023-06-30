Home

Sports

West Indies Leave Seniors From Preparatory Camp Ahead Of Home Test Series Against India

West Indies Leave Seniors From Preparatory Camp Ahead Of Home Test Series Against India

Senior players Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers have been left out of the West Indies squad for the preparatory camp against India.

West Indies are on the brink of elimination in the ODI World Cup Qualifier. (Image: ICC)

Antigua: Cricket West Indies (CWI) left out senior players Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers from the 18-member preparatory camp announced on Friday ahead of the two-match Test series against India that starts next month.

Holder, Joseph and Mayers are currently a part of the West Indies team that are competing in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. However, there has been no intimation whether the three will be added in the final Test squad against India.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, red-ball specialist batter Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side in the losgest format. The camp begins at CCG in Antigua on Friday with the team travelling to Dominica on July 9.

The opening Test begins on July 12 in Dominica, with the second Test scheduled from July 20 in Trinidad’s Queen’s Park Oval. It will be followed by the three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series beginning on August 3.

“CWI Men’s Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on their twitter handle.

With West Indies currently playing in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, some senior members have not been named in the squad for the camp. Among the absentees are Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers, while Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze and Jair McAllister are the new faces. The West Indies team will be in Zimbabwe until July 9.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.