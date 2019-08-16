Former West Indies legends Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will join the coaching staff ahead of the Test series against India to work extensively with the batsmen. They will be a part of the pre-series camp which will be held in Antigua before the first Test begins on August 22.

One of the greatest batsmen of all time Lara and Sarwan, who was one of the leading batsmen of his time for the Windies, will join forces with Floyd Reifer and other coaching staff. They will have extended sessions with the batsmen and share their expertise and experience with the 13-member squad of the hosts.

Former captains Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan to work with WI batsmen ahead of 1st Test match vs India Test Series in Antigua 🌴🏏🇦🇬https://t.co/NzaWh5TCSo — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 16, 2019

Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies (CWI), Jimmy Adams expressed his gratefulness to the two legends for coming on board and agreeing to interact with the young batsmen of West Indies before the crucial home series against Virat Kohli-led India.

“We have some good young batsman in the team who we believe will form the future of West Indies cricket. We saw some very good signs of development earlier this year in the Test matches when we played so very well to beat England and we want to see them grow and become outstanding players for the West Indies,” Adams said.

The first test between India and West Indies will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua from 22nd August to 27th. The second and final match of the series will see both the team plying their trades at Sabina Park in Jamaica from 30 August.

The T20I and ODI series have been comprehensively won by the visitors by a margin of 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. West Indies found themselves on the backfoot in all departments and failed to make use of the home conditions. But with Lara and Sarwan’s advice and guidance, the home team would hope for a revival of their and a turnaround against the mighty Indians.