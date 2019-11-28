West Indies have announced the ODI and T20I squads for the India series in December on Thursday. Kieron Pollard has been named the captain for the limited-overs series. Injured Andre Russell does not find a spot in the side. Chris Gayle had said that he would take time off cricket and would not be part of the India series.

ODI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

🚨BREAKING🚨: WEST INDIES ANNOUNCE ODI & T20I SQUADS AHEAD OF INDIA TOUR NEXT MONTH pic.twitter.com/4dti4LdAOD — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 28, 2019

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Keserick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr.

The three-match T20I series will begin from December 6, followed by a three-match ODI series. India and West Indies will play three T20Is, which would be followed by three ODIs. At home, given the current form, India would start overwhelming favourites against the visiting team.

India has already announced their squad and as expected Virat Kohli would be leading the side and Rohit Sharma would be his deputy. Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the series due to an injury and has been replaced by Sanju Samson.

India’s squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson (wk).