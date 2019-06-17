Both the teams had announced their arrival at the ICC World Cup 2019 with convincing victories but failed to capitalize in the succeeding matches. While West Indies defeated Pakistan in their first match with the help of their bowlers, the Bangladeshis had scored a mammoth 330 against South Africa to register their victory.

However, as the tournament progressed the two teams have failed to sustain their prime touch in all the departments of the game. For the team from the Carriben the sorry state of their batting unit is costing them dearly as the bowlers are being left to do overtime in every match. The fiery pace trio of Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas and Shanon Gabriel emerged as real threats for the batsmen before their match against England.

In Southampton against the hosts, even the Windies bowlers failed to produce a substantial performance as the English batsmen hammered their way to the winning total with eight wickets in hand.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been a batting dependent unit in showpiece event so far. Riding on the purple patch of Shakib Al Hasan with the bat at number three, the team from the sub-continent have looked like a side which can dominate any bowling attack. But the over-dependence on Shakib has led to their failures after the first match. In their opener against South Africa, other than the all-rounder, wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim had contributed with 70-odd runs, while two other batsmen had scored more than 40.

In the later matches, Shakib was the lone fighter as he scored 64 against New Zealand and saw no other batsman cross the mark of 30. Chasing a monolithic 386 against England, the world number one ODI all-rounder hit a magnificent 121, while the highest score among other batsmen was 44. The bowling pack have failed miserably and have been unsuccessful in restricting the teams to lower totals.

The 23rd match of ICC World Cup 2019 is going to be between the fiery pace attack of the West Indies and the potent batting unit of Bangladesh. Also, given the recent success of Bangladesh against the Windies, the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will take the field feeling confident of beating them. But, if the other batsmen continue to disappoint and rely on Shakib to earn them dividends, the Tigers’ wait to register their second victory might be elongated.

Overview

Date: June 17, 2019.

Time: 10:30 AM local time. 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Taunton.

Weather Conditions

The day in Taunton is expected to start with bright sunshine followed by partly cloudy and overcast conditions in later parts of the day. There is no prediction of rain as of now and a full-length match is what everyone’s looking for.

Pitch Report

The pitch will be a safe haven for the batsmen where the ball will come nicely into the bat. Also, with small dimensions all around the batters can make merry during their stay at the crease. However, as gloomy conditions are expected in the later parts of the day the bowlers might also be able to generate some kind of support from the condition.

Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.