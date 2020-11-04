Controversial West Indies allrounder Marlon Samuels has retired from all forms of professional cricket. Samuels is most famously remembered for top-scoring in the two T20 World Cup finals in 2012 and 2016 that guided West Indies to title wins. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman to Hit 1000 Sixes in T20 Cricket

Samuels made his international debut in October 2000 and went on to play 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is. He scored over 11,000 runs and took 152 wickets as well.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said Samuels had informed him about his decision in June.

The 39-year-old twice engineered a West Indies comeback in two T20 World Cup finals. In 2012, against Sri Lanka, he scored 78 off 56 to lift his team from 14/2 to a match-winning 137/2.

Then at the World T20 2016 final, against England in Kolkata, he played a measured knock remaining unbeaten on 85 off 66 in a chase of 156. That match is also remembered for Carlos Brathwaite’s final over fireworks as he blasted four straight sixes to take his team over the line.

As much as he made waves on the field, Samuels also gained notoriety for his off-field issues as well.

He was almost sent home from the tour of India in 2002 for defying team curfew.

In 2008, he was banned by the ICC after being found guilty for “receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute.”

He was the only one who took a public stance against ODI captain Dwayne Bravo during the 2014 tour of India as they left the series midway citing pay dispute with their cricket board. Samuels said he wanted to complete the series.

More recently, he made unsavoury remarks on Ben Stokes and his wife after the England allrounder mentioned his name during an interview.