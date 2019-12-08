Ahead of the second T20I between India and West Indies, in a heartwarming gesture, wicketkeeper-batsman Denesh Ramdin was pictured presenting a four-year-old fan with the match tickets in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

As Ramdin made way towards the cricket stadium with his West Indies squad, he stopped midway to greet the cute fan, gifting her the tickets for the 2nd T20I.

“Probably one of the cutest things on the internet today 😍. Denesh Ramdin makes a stop on his way to the match to present this cute 4-year old fan with tickets and a gift ahead ot the 2nd T20I! ❤💛 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame,” Windies Cricket posted on their Twitter handle before the contest got underway at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Probably one of the cutest things on the internet today 😍. Denesh Ramdin makes a stop on his way to the match to present this cute 4-year old fan with tickets and a gift ahead ot the 2nd T20I! ❤💛 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/2ukI9hNNv2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 8, 2019

Ramdin though had to sit out of the match as West Indies replaced him with Nicholas Pooran in their playing XI, making one change from the team that took field in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube was promoted to No. 3 and the rookie allrounder made full use of the chance, hitting a maiden international half-century to lead India to a competitive 170/7 against West Indies. Dube scored 54 off 30 with three fours and four sixes on what was a sticky wicket with Hayden Walsh (2/28) and Kesrick Williams (2/30) the pick of the West Indies bowlers.