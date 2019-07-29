Former India captain MS Dhoni is winning hearts again! West Indies cricketer Sheldon Cottrell made headlines earlier this year during the World Cup with his signature ‘salute’. Now, it looks like he is in awe of the former India skipper and wants all his family and friend to see the inspiring patriot who is getting ready to serve his army regiment. Cottrell posted a video od Dhoni from way back in 2011 when Dhoni was given the rank of honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army by the President. “This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect,” the left-armer wrote.

This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect (1/2) — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 28, 2019

He did not stop there. He posted a second tweet. “I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did,” he further wrote.

I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did. pic.twitter.com/Pre28KWAFD — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 28, 2019

Dhoni has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve for his regiment. He made himself unavailable for India’s tour of West Indies and would remain in Kashmir with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army till August 15. The former India captain is also scheduled to visit Army schools in the valley where he will play cricket and raise awareness about the importance of sports.