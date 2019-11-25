Dream11 Tips And Predictions

West Indies Emerging Team vs Trinidad and Tobago Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips WIE vs TNT Group B Match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad 11:00 PM IST:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Emerging Team and Trinidad and Tobago will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 25.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen – Roland Cato, Justin Greaves, Darren Bravo (captain), Kyle Hope

All-Rounders – Kevin Sinclair, Jason Mohammed, Y Ottley

Bowlers – Keon Harding (vice-captain), A Phillip, Odean Smith

WIE vs TNT Predicted XI:

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Justin Greaves, Yannic Cariah (captain), Roland Cato, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Sinclair, Keon Harding, Jermaine Levy, Camarie Boyce

Trinidad and Tobago: Jeremy Solonazo, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Odean Smith, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (captain), Steven Katwaroo (wicketkeeper), Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein

SQUADS:

West Indies Emerging Team: Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Jermaine Levy, Camarie Boyce, Jayden Seales, Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Leonardo Julian

Trinidad and Tobago: Imran Khan (c), Yannick Ottley (vc), Darren Bravo, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Steven Katwaroo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster

