West Indies Recall Andre Russell After Two-Year Gap For T20I Series Against England

Andre Russell's last game for West Indies was in 2021 during the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Andre Russell will be joining the national team in Barbados this week. (Image: ICC)

Barbados: West Indies have recalled all-rounder Andre Russell for the first time in two years for the five-match T20I series at home against England which is starting next week. Russell, one of the busiest T20 players in the world, played last in Windies colours at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. The hard-hitting all-rounder, is currently playing in Abu Dhabi T10 for Deccan Gladiators, and will fly to Barbados with immediate effect to join the national team for the first T20I which will be taking place in Bridgetown on Tuesday.

Along with Russell, the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder also returned to the side. Motie, who missed the India series due to injury, comes back. Both Holder and Pooran, who aren’t a part of the 50-over squad as they were playing in Abu Dhabi T10 League, have also been named.

Among the notable names to miss out are Johnson Charles, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith and Oshane Thomas. “This will be the final home T20I series for the West Indies in 2023, as they prepare to be one of the two host teams for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024,” Desmond Haynes, CWI’s lead selector, said.

“We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition.” The five-match series against England is important for the Caribbean board ahead of the T20 World Cup next year which will be jointly hosted by West Indies and USA.

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope (vc), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

