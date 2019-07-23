West Indies T20I squad: The Windies look a formidable and a dangerous unit after the T20I squad for the India series was announced for the first two T20Is. Veteran and T20 specialists Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine make a comeback to the side. Narine last played a T20I back in 2017 September. He along with Pollard were not part of the World Cup squad as well. The hosts announced a 14-member squad for the 3 T20Is that will be played. Unfortunately, the Windies team will miss the services of Chris Gayle who has made himself unavailable in order to play the Global T20 League. Surprisingly, despite an injury, Andre Russell has been named in the 14-member squad but it remains to be seen if he will play.

BREAKING: WEST INDIES SQUAD RELEASED FOR 1ST AND 2ND T20I vs INDIA IN FLORIDA. #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/gGU5Gde77E — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 22, 2019

Speaking on the squad announcement, Cricket West Indies’ interim chairman of selectors Robert Haynes said: “This squad is an excellent balance of experience and youth. It’s not just about the present but we are also looking at the T20 World Cup coming up next year and it is important that we find the right combination of players and the right formula for defending our title. We have to make sure that we put certain things in place now so that when it comes to picking the squad for the T20 World Cup, it becomes easier, so we are giving more players the opportunity to play and get the exposure.

“We felt that players like Narine and Pollard, who have played well in T20 leagues around the world, once they are fit and mentally ready to play, we must give them the opportunity to represent the West Indies again.”