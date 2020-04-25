Cricket West Indies on the advice and agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), announced the postponement of West Indies’ three-Test series against England in June, to a future date to be determined. Also Read - Would Like to Meet Police Commissioner, Central Team Writes to Mamata, Govt Explains Why Tally is Not 57

The decision to postpone the tour came as a result of the uncertainty for the safe resumption of cricket in the United Kingdom, as well as international air travel. As a result, it was a logically mutual decision to postpone the tour to a later date until clearance is granted by the UK government.

"We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test Series. Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates," Chief Executive Officer of CWI, Johnny Grave said.

“We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so. Our respective Medical Teams are beginning to discuss how this series could be played whist guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team. We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team.”

The proposed window for the likely staging of this series is now July until the end of September.

On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board further delayed the start of the English Cricket Season until July. ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said the plan was to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play.

“There will be no cricket unless it’s safe to play,” said Harrison. “Our schedule will only go ahead if government guidance permits. Our biggest challenge, along with other sports, is how we could seek to implement a bio-secure solution that offers optimum safety and security for all concerned.”