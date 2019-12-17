Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Prediction Tri-Nation Under-19 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 8th Youth ODI WI-U19 vs SL-U19: West Indies Under19, England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will battle each other in the Under 19 Tri-Nation Series. A total of nine matches will be played with all teams playing each other twice with the top two teams finding a place in the final on December 21 in Antigua. The 5th Youth ODI will be played between West Indies U19 and England U19 on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

TOSS – The toss between West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Leonardo Julian

Batsmen – Nipun Dananjaya (vice-captain), Kimani Melius, Ahan Wickramasinghe

All-Rounders – Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde (captain), Navod Paranavithana

Bowlers – Matthew Patrick, Ashmead Nedd, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Captain – Kavindu Nadeeshan, Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius, Nipun Dananjaya

Vice-Captain – Matthew Forde, Kamil Mishra, Navod Paranavithana, Leonardo Julian

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (captain), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian (wicketkeeper), Kirk McKenzie, Daniel Beckford, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Ashmead Nedd

Sri Lanka U19: Kamil Mishra (wicketkeeper), Navod Paranavithana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Ashain Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan.

SQUADS:

West Indies U19: Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius (c), Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

Sri Lanka U19: Navod Paranavithana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Naveen Fernando, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Lakshan Gamage, Ashen Daniel

