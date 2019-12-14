Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka Under19 Prediction Tri-Nation Under-19 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 6th Youth ODI WI-U19 vs SL-U19: West Indies Under19, England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will battle each other in the Under 19 Tri-Nation Series. A total of nine matches will be played with all teams playing each other twice with the top two teams finding a place in the final on December 21 in Antigua. The 6th Youth ODI will be played between West Indies U19 and Sri Lanka Under19 on Saturday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies U19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue:Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 My Dream11 Team

Matthew Forde (captain), Ahan Wickramasinghe (vice-captain), Leonardo Julian, Kimani Melius, Nipun Dananjaya, Sonal Dinusha, Nyeem Young, Navod Paranavithana, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Amsi de Silva

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 SQUADS

Sri Lanka U19: Navod Paranavithana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Naveen Fernando, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Lakshan Gamage, Ashen Daniel

West Indies U19: Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius (captain), Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

