Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team West Indies vs Afghanistan Prediction ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd ODI WI vs AFGH at Lucknow: After registering a comprehensive 47-run win in the second ODI, West Indies will look to complete a series whitewash against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday. Despite starting the contest on an even keel, West Indies run away with the match after producing a much-improved performance under newly-appointed ODI skipper Kieron Pollard. Roston Chase’s all-round brilliance handed the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

In an otherwise dismal performance, Afghanistan did have a few bright spots with Ikram Ali Khil and Rahmat Shah stitching a century stand in the middle overs in the 1st ODI. A lot will be expected from experienced campaigners – Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan who have to lead from the front if Afghans wanted to stay alive in the rubber. Although West Indies will fancy its chances once again, Afghanistan has a knack of pulling an upset and it should be an exciting contest.

The TV broadcast of Afghanistan vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan vs West Indies will take place at 1.30 PM (IST) on November 11.

Time: 2 PM IST.

Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Keeper – Shai Hope

Batsmen – Kieron Pollard, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah (captain)

All-Rounders – Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah (captain), Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs AFGH Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph/Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Sharafuddin Ashraf/Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Yamin Ahmadzai Ahmadzai

SQUADS:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afsar Zazai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ AFGH Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Afghanistan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.