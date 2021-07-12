West Indies vs Australia Live Match Score And Updates 3rd T20I

Live WI vs AUS Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs Australia live T20I match from Saint Lucia. West Indies have played dominant cricket in the first two T20Is and beat Australia to start the series on high, while they will look to seal the series on Tuesday in the third T20I. Australia are desperately missing the services of their star players David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell as West Indies are playing with the full-strength squad.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Meanwhile, in the second match, Shimron Hetmyer produced a top-notch match-winning knock of 61 off 36 deliveries as West Indies defeated Australia by 56 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the T20I series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground here. Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Australia Match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, 07:00 PM IST July 13, Tuesday

The left-hander and Dwayne Bravo, who contributed an unbeaten 47 not out, helped the hosts to 196/4. The bowlers then dismissed the visitors for 140 in 19.2 overs, as the home team sealed a comprehensive victory in the second match to following up their 18-run win on July 9. Also Read - India Women vs England Women Live Cricket Streaming 2nd T20I: Preview, Probable Playing 11, Prediction - Where to Watch ENG-W vs IND-W Live Stream Match Online, TV Telecast SONY TEN 1

