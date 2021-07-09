West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 1st T20I

New Delhi: After losing the T20I series against South Africa, West Indies will Australia in a five-match series, starting from Saturday. The hosts will look to make a solid comeback against the Australian team whereas the visitors will look to draw first blood in the series. It will be a great opportunity for both of these teams to prepare well for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the UAE in the October-November window.

When is West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 10. Also Read - India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I: Preview, Probable Playing 11s, Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Live Stream Match Online, TV Telecast SONY TEN 1

What are the timings of the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 5 AM IST. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Stream Live Stream Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast in India

Where is the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match?

West Indies Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith.

What are the Squads for the West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match?

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa