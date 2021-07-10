West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I

West Indies won the first T20I against Australia by 18 runs and drew first blood in the series. The Kieron Pollard-led team were able to post a total of 145 runs on a slow pitch after Andre Russell provided the finishing touches. However, Australia was skittled out for a paltry score of 127 runs as Mitchell Marsh's fifty went in vain. West Indies will look to continue their good show whereas Australia will aim to make a solid comeback in the second T20I.

When is West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 11. Also Read - WI vs AUS LIVE Score And Updates 1st T20I: West Indies vs Australia LIVE From Daren Sammy Stadium

What are the timings of the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match will start at 5 AM IST. Also Read - West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs AUS Online Match And on TV

Where is the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

West Indies Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith.

What are the Squads for the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa