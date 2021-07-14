West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket

New Delhi: After losing the series against South Africa, West Indies have made a solid comeback against Australia as they have taken a 3-0 impregnable lead in a five-match series. The Windies have shown why they are a dangerous side in the shortest format of the game and they have given a warning to other teams for the T20 World Cup as they have won seven of their last 11 T20I matches. WI will look to continue their domination against Australia whereas the visitors will look for some kind of redemption. Furthermore, Chris Gayle was able to get back into form as he scored a fine knock of 67 runs in the third T20I.Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs Australia, 5:00 AM IST, 15 July Thursday

When is West Indies vs Australia 4TH T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 15. Also Read - I Am Technically 'The Boss' Not ICC: Chris Gayle

What are the timings of the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match will start at 5 AM IST. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Live Stream Cricket Match Online And on TV

Where is the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match?

The West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match?

West Indies Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith.

What are the Squads for the West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I match?

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa