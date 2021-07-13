New Delhi: Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle once again proved that age is just a number for him as he bossed the Australian bowling attack in the third T20I to guide his team to an emphatic 6-wicket win. West Indies have now taken a 3-0 unassailable lead in five-match series. Gayle played a destructive knock of 38-ball 67 runs with the help of four fours and seven maximums as he batted with an astonishing strike rate of 176.32.Also Read - Chris Gayle Creates History, Becomes First Batsman to Score 14000 T20 Runs

In the process, Gayle has become the first batsman to scored 14000 T20 runs as he continues to dominate the format despite being almost 42 years old. Also Read - Match Highlights West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I: Chris Gayle's Fifty Guides WI to 6-Wicket Win, Hosts Take Impregnable Series Lead

Gayle, who is famously known as Universe Boss, played with a sticker on his bat titled ‘The Boss’. Earlier, ICC told Gayle not to use the ‘Universe Boss’ sticker on the bat, after the Australia match, the 42-year-old said he is happy with only ‘The Boss’ as of now. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

“It’s just the boss… You know it’s the Universe Boss but the ICC don’t want me to use the Universe Boss so I’ve shortened it just put ‘The Boss’. I am the boss,” Gayle said in the post-match interview.

Gayle also claimed that he is technically the boss of cricket not ICC.

“Yeah yeah. Well, I’ll have to copyright it,” Gayle said. The reporter then asked, “ICC are technically the boss of cricket, right?” “No no, I am, not the ICC. I am technically the boss,” Gayle replied.

Chris Gayle’s got some fresh stickers after a short conversation with the ICC! 😅 #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/99nxhrBrGP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2021



Gayle was delighted to get back into form and gave credit to his teammates for backing him when he wasn’t scoring runs.

“It’s been a great journey. I’m so happy and pleased to get a series win. Congrats to the stand-in captain for achieving this against a great team. From a personal point of view, we all know that I was struggling. So it was pleasing to get runs. I want to dedicate these runs to my teammates. Especially Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, you need to get some talking to,” he said in the post-match presentation.